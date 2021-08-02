Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Man found shot in vehicle near Fairgrounds

Officers found the man shot inside of a vehicle on Preston Highway and Philips Lane around 4 a.m.
Officers found the man shot inside of a vehicle on Preston Highway and Philips Lane around 4 a.m.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being found shot near the Fairgrounds early Monday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers found the man shot inside of a vehicle on Preston Highway and Philips Lane around 4 a.m.

The man was transported to University Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at the moment.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. LMPD continues their investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
LMPD: Man dies in early-morning shooting on Bardstown Road
Louisville Metro Police confirms three separate shootings happening late Saturday night and...
Three injured in separate shootings in Louisville within 12 hours
Families in the Oldham County school district said the decision to not require masks for the...
‘I’m terribly afraid’: Student after district doesn’t require masks
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

Latest News

1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash
Louisville Metro police securing the scene of an August 2, 2021 shooting in the 600 block of S....
1 wounded in S. 19th St. shooting
Max Gilpin was 15-years-old when he died after collapsing in the heat during football practice....
Mother raises awareness of heat-related illnesses after losing son to heat stroke 13 years ago
While often described as non-life-threatening when reported, one 12-year-old JCPS student said...
‘It’s constantly haunting me’: 12-year-old hit with stray bullet while inside home