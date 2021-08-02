LMPD: Man found shot in vehicle near Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being found shot near the Fairgrounds early Monday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers found the man shot inside of a vehicle on Preston Highway and Philips Lane around 4 a.m.

The man was transported to University Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at the moment.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. LMPD continues their investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

