Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified

LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a deadly shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands has been identified as a 29-year-old man.

Derrick Robinson II was shot several times just before 4 on Sunday in a busy block of Bardstown Road where it meets Baxter Avenue, according to Scott Russ, the chief deputy of investigation for the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Less than 30 minutes after the shooting, Robinson died at UofL Hospital.

Investigators from the Louisville Metro Police Department have not released any information about a potential suspect.

LMPD encourages anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

