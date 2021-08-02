Support Local Businesses
Mask mandate inside Louisville city buildings goes into effect

By Olivia Russell
Aug. 2, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those working at or planning to enter a Louisville Metro Government building will need to start wearing a mask. The mask requirement was announced Friday afternoon by Mayor Greg Fischer and went into effect on Monday.

The policy applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Right now, according to the latest data from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health, almost half of the people who live in Louisville are fully vaccinated, including Paul West. A new sign at the public library on Monday left West scrambling to find a mask, which he said he hadn’t worn in two months.

“I thought I was OK,” West said. “I thought I couldn’t get it (COVID), receive it, or transmit it. So, I don’t even carry a mask.”

Security at the door had masks on hand, ready for people like West. Now that he’s aware of the latest mandate, he said he’s going to keep an eye out for even more.

Some people at the library called the new mandate “annoying” and confusing. John Gutterman said he thinks this is a sign that more COVID restrictions and guidelines could be coming.

“I was talking to a friend of mine the other day and I said ‘Yep, here we go again. I can see it coming,’” Gutterman said. “Whether I agree with it or not, I’ll comply. Personally, I don’t agree with it, but I will comply, though.”

