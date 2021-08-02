Metro Councilwoman works to change last call after deadly Bardstown Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the latest deadly shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, one Louisville Metro councilwoman is working on a city ordinance to close the bars two hours earlier.

Derrick Robinson II, 29, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning in a busy block of Bardstown Road where it meets Baxter Avenue, according to Scott Russ, the chief deputy of investigation for the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Less than 30 minutes after the shooting, Robinson died at UofL Hospital.

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong told WAVE 3 News Monday she’s crafting a citywide ordinance that would roll back the liquor license hours from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. for the rest of 2021.

“What I’m concerned about is that we are down 250 officers citywide and we have a lot of people coming out late at night to a very condensed area that’s around a very dense residential area,” Chambers Armstrong said. “And it’s creating a lot of problems. And we’ve seen that it’s led to a big spike in gun violence. And so, I’m considering legislation to address a lot of these issues, because I think now is the time to act.”

The shooting comes roughly a week after several Highlands neighbors voiced concerns about the Walgreens parking lot on Baxter and Hepburn Avenues, claiming people congregate in the lot on weekends before or after visiting the bars in the area.

Neighbors told WAVE 3 News they have seen shell casings, uncapped syringes and other trash behind their homes, spillover from the Walgreens parking lot just next door.

“It just kind of looks like Bourbon Street,” neighbor Ryan Bigg said.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff told WAVE 3 News the department has provided one officer from each division to the 5th Division to aid in bar patrol. The additional resources are provided from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“If we were to close the bars earlier, we address a lot of this late-night violence, a lot of these late-night situations that are really drawing a lot of LMPD’s energy, and we allow LMPD to reallocate their resources,” Chambers Armstrong said.

Investigators from the Louisville Metro Police Department have not released any information about a potential suspect.

