Seymour man charged with murder

The suspect was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is being held without bond.
The suspect was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is being held without bond.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder following the death of a man who was shot in Seymour.

A woman called 911 on July 29 and told dispatchers she was in the 7700 block of CR 875 East when a car stopped in from of her and someone came to her vehicle and told her to call police because someone had been shot, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who was shot, Lelan-Eric Sharp, 22, of North Vernon, was taken to Schneck Medical Center, then transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he died from his injuries, Sgt. Stan Darlage said.

Deputies determined the shooting happened at a home in the 8000 block of North CR925 East in Seymour.

After obtaining a search warrant, police took Jeremiah Christopher Oliger, 32, of Seymour into custody.

Oliger was booked into the Jackson County Jail and is being held without bond.

