BORDEN, Ind. (WAVE) – The first day of school will not go as planned for several students in Indiana.

Borden Elementary and Borden Junior-Senior High School will not open Monday because of water leaks, Luann Metcalfe, with Borden-Henryville School Corporation, said.

School officials have not released any other details about the cancellation.

