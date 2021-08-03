Support Local Businesses
150 pounds of marijuana recovered by Jeffersontown police in traffic stop

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Police along with a K9 officer recovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop last week, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A release from Jeffersontown PD said a narcotics investigation was being conducted around 5:30 p.m. July 26, near I-65 South and the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Police said a traffic stop was performed on a semi-truck in the area. A narcotics trained K9 was brought in to sniff the exterior of the truck, and gave an alert to the tractor cab.

The tractor cab was then searched, where officers found 150 pounds of high-grade marijuana inside, police said.

The drugs were taken into evidence, and police said the driver, Richard Pham, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Police posted a picture on their social media Thursday evening of K9 officer Maya along with the multiple bags of evidence.

