5 killed in McCracken County crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash between a car and a semi-tractor trailer resulted in the deaths of five people in the car.

The crash happened 12:10 p.m. (Central time) Monday on Clarks River Road in McCracken County.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Taurus the victims were in exited the driveway of a business and attempted to cross two lanes of traffic, but was hit broadside by the semi.

The occupants of the car ranged in age from 14 to 54. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

