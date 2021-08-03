Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

7-year-old fighting the pain of recovery after ATV crash that killed her father

7-year-old Aliyana on the road to recovery after fatal ATV crash with father.
7-year-old Aliyana on the road to recovery after fatal ATV crash with father.(Source: Family)
By Faith King
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputy Kevin Johnson’s cruiser now sits outside of the Hardin County Government building. It reminds his colleagues, family, and community of who he was; Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said Johnson was a man of service.

“He’s an individual that I never received anything but praise about,” Ward said. “He did a great job.”

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Friday evening to help a member of their own, something Ward said he had never experienced before. Officers arrived at the scene of an ATV crash, where they found Johnson, 36, dead. He crashed into a fence while driving an ATV with his daughter, 7-year-old Aliyana. She was immediately flown to Norton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

“The bond that they had was very beautiful, and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Aliyana’s mother, Rena Mays-Johnson, said.

Mays-Johnson described her daughter as determined and brave, and that’s exactly what she’s proving in the hospital.

“Every day there’s progress, but then there’s not progress,” Mays-Johnson said. “Seeing her from Friday, how she was, in and out of consciousness and seeing her today, up, responsive. ... She’s sitting up in the chairs walking, she’s talking more. She’s a true inspiration.”

There is still a long way to go for Aliyana as Mays-Johnson said she is in a lot of pain, has no feeling in her lower arm, and is suffering from a head injury. She said the next step is telling her daughter her father is gone and hope she’s able to make it to his funeral.

“I’m just praying that my little girl can be there,” she said. “She deserves to be there. She’s got to be there. She didn’t have closure; she needs this closure.”

Ward said there is now a trust fund set up for Aliyana Johnson, and anyone can contribute at any West Point Bank location. The 7-year-old is also accepting cards and letters.

Although Mays-Johnson said she worries about her job and finances, her primary focus is on getting her daughter back to health. Right now, she said her family simply needs prayers.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

Kala Booth is advocating for funding and research into experimental medicine for those...
Hardin County woman with rare genetic brain disorder testifies before US House committee
The city of Elizabethtown is banding together for the Deputy Kevin Johnson's 7-year-old...
Elizabethtown residents collecting cards for 7-year-old daughter of deputy killed in ATV crash
HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.
Hardin County deputy dies in off-duty ATV accident, 7-year-old passenger seriously injured
While masks are optional inside Hardin County School District buildings, students must wear...
Masks will not be required in Hardin County Schools, only recommended