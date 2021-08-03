Support Local Businesses
Breonna Taylor: Former LMPD detective requests bond reduction after ‘unable to find employment’

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former LMPD detective criminally charged for actions taken the night of Breonna Taylor’s death is seeking bond reduction after difficulties finding employment, his attorney said.

Ex-LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was one of the officers involved in a raid at Taylor’s apartment in March of 2020.

On that night, Hankison, along with Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, served a warrant at Taylor’s home, leading to her shooting death.

>> FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Hankison was the only officer charged, but for three counts of wanton endangerment after bullets went into neighbor’s apartments. No charges were presented in relation to Taylor’s death.

Attorney Stewart Matthews, representing Hankison, filed a motion to reduce the former detective’s bond from $15,000, as he has been unable to find employment after being fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June of 2020.

“The amount of time that this litigation has been pending and will continue to pend, has caused (Hankison) to expend his reserve funds and he is having difficulty meeting his daily/monthly living expenses,” Matthews said in the motion.

Matthews argued that the return of funds used to post bail would help Hankison meet financial obligations, and that there is no reason to believe Hankison would fail to appear in future court appearances.

The motion will be brought to a hearing before the Jefferson Circuit Court on August 23.

