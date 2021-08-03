Churchill Downs Inc. to require COVID vaccinations for employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at Churchill Downs will soon be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Churchill Downs announced a new mandatory vaccination policy on Monday where all employees at corporate and TwinSpires headquarters will need to receive at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine by August 16.

The new vaccine requirement mirrors recent announcements from other local businesses as cases of the Delta variant rise in the commonwealth, including Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health.

Churchill Downs did not disclose how many of its employees have been vaccinated so far.

