Cole’s Place reopening its doors after order to vacate rescinded

Cole's Place is back in business. Robert Kirchdorfer, the director of Codes and Regulations, said in a letter that the department could not verify if an incident that shut down the club ever happened in the first place.
By Nick Picht and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Codes and Regulations has reversed its decision to order Cole’s Place to vacate after declaring it a public nuisance.

Now that the order is rescinded, Cole’s Place is back in business. Robert Kirchdorfer, the director of Codes and Regulations, said in a letter that the department could not verify if the incident that shut down the club ever happened in the first place.

Owner John Cole said he isn’t surprised.

“They just showed everybody that the system downtown is corrupt,” Cole said.

Last month, after the popular west Louisville nightclub and venue was issued an order to vacate, the pink slip was an eyesore to its owner trying to shake off its bad reputation.

Since 2015, there have been four murders and 15 shootings around Cole’s Place. However, the alleged incident that ended in Codes and Regulations’ serving the order to vacate happened on June 15. A teenage girl told investigators that she was attacked while there for a party. She added that she was never carded and had been drinking.

For weeks, Cole has claimed the incident never happened. He said the police camera perched in the back of his business would prove it.

Codes and Regulations confirmed it was not able to verify the date of the alleged incident in the letter rescinding the order for the business to vacate.

“I just laughed because I knew it was nothing there,” Cole said. “I said, ‘They’re going to have to dismiss it, because there’s nothing there at all.’”

Cole said he knows he’ll be under the microscope moving forward.

“Where do I draw the line or where do they draw the line?” he asked. “Are we just going to go ahead and leave me alone and let me make my money? Or are they just going to sit back and scratch their head and figure out when something’s going to happen here?”

Despite his distrust, he said he owes it to his customers and to himself to unlock the doors again.

“If I sit back and let the corrupt stuff down there come on me and hold me back, they won,” Cole said. “And I can’t let them beat me like this.”

It’s not clear yet whether Cole will reopen this weekend or next, but the business owner said he wants to have more police presence near his business from now on.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

