DeSALES HEAD FOOTBALL COACH DAVIS LEAVING FOR BELLARMINE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Harold Davis, head football coach at DeSales High, is leaving the Colts. He has accepted a head coaching position at Bellarmine University, which recently announced it will start a Sprint football team. This new league will begin play in the fall of 2022.

Davis led DeSales to back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014.

