Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

DeSALES HEAD FOOTBALL COACH DAVIS LEAVING FOR BELLARMINE

(DeSales Athletics)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Harold Davis, head football coach at DeSales High, is leaving the Colts. He has accepted a head coaching position at Bellarmine University, which recently announced it will start a Sprint football team. This new league will begin play in the fall of 2022.

Davis led DeSales to back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States crosses the line to win a heat of the women's 400-meter...
McLaughlin sizzles in Olympic 400M hurdle semi
UofL swimmer Kelsi Worrell working towards Summer Olympics
UofL swimmer Kelsi Worrell working towards Summer Olympics
Cards celebrate "Senior Night" with 56-53 win over Georgia Tech
Cards celebrate "Senior Night" with 56-53 win over Georgia Tech
Matt Andrews signs off as Bats announcer
Matt Andrews signs off as Bats announcer