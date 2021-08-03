Dino’s files lawsuit against James, Purvis for defamation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed by the owners of Dino’s Food Mart against Metro Council President David James, Councilwoman Donna Purvis, Purvis’ aide Denise Bentley.

They’re accused of slander and defamation as well as discriminatory behavior, with the lawsuit saying the owners of Dino’s have been targeted because of their Middle Eastern background. James, Purvis, and Bentley are accused of pushing for Middle Eastern businesses to be closed so that they can be operated by Black owners instead.

It is no secret that many people avoid going to the popular gas station and grocery store on 26th Street and Broadway in west Louisville because of the rampant crime in its parking lot and surrounding area.

Louisville Metro Code Enforcement ordered Dino’s to vacate in August 2020, citing constant crime and other concerns, but in October, the store filed an appeal with the city. Despite the ruling being upheld four months later, the store’s owners appealed again to Jefferson County District Court. That appeal was upheld in April and Metro Code Enforcement’s order was thrown out.

At the time, James called the decision “disappointing” and expressed hope that future legal action would hold the business accountable for the high crime in the area.

