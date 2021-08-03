Dino’s to fund back-to-school party at west Louisville skate rink

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dino’s Food Mart will be paying for a back-to-school skating party as part of a community outreach effort.

The gas station and convenience store on 26th and Broadway has been in the spotlight as of late. In August 2020, the Louisville Metro Code Enforcement ordered property owners to vacate, citing multiple crime reports in the parking lot and surrounding areas.

Owners of Dino’s have fought the order, filing an appeal with the city in October of that year. While the appeal was initially denied, it was filed again to the Jefferson County District Court and was upheld in April.

In a press conference held outside of Dino’s Tuesday morning, Bishop Dennis V. Lyons, pastor of the Gospel Missionary Church, said the gas station has been working to provide more community outreach to improve their relationship with the Black community.

“One of the things the community said that Dino’s was not putting back in the community to help support community efforts,” Lyons said. “Since that time they have done many thing by sponsoring youth organizations, they’ve been sponsoring radio broadcasts, bus trips and events.”

As part of these efforts, Dino’s is renting out the Outer Limits Fun Zone on Manslick Road Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., allowing kids to have a place to go and have fun before school begins next week.

“Dino’s is not the issue,” Dino’s manager Ray Jumah said. “We need to work more hard and get this community safe and clean. Get drugs off communities, off guns, and make this environment safer, and we’re working on that. We’re working really hard.”

Dino’s will also be renting a 54-seat tour bus to take families to and from the event.

Kids will be able to skate for free during the event, adults will only be charged one dollar. Food will be provided by Dino’s.

Signups for transportation to the Outer Limits Fun Zone can be found at Dino’s Food Mart at 26th and Broadway.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

