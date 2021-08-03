Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Dino’s to fund back-to-school party at west Louisville skate rink

Dino’s Food Mart will be paying for a back-to-school skating party as part of a community...
Dino’s Food Mart will be paying for a back-to-school skating party as part of a community outreach effort.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dino’s Food Mart will be paying for a back-to-school skating party as part of a community outreach effort.

The gas station and convenience store on 26th and Broadway has been in the spotlight as of late. In August 2020, the Louisville Metro Code Enforcement ordered property owners to vacate, citing multiple crime reports in the parking lot and surrounding areas.

Owners of Dino’s have fought the order, filing an appeal with the city in October of that year. While the appeal was initially denied, it was filed again to the Jefferson County District Court and was upheld in April.

In a press conference held outside of Dino’s Tuesday morning, Bishop Dennis V. Lyons, pastor of the Gospel Missionary Church, said the gas station has been working to provide more community outreach to improve their relationship with the Black community.

“One of the things the community said that Dino’s was not putting back in the community to help support community efforts,” Lyons said. “Since that time they have done many thing by sponsoring youth organizations, they’ve been sponsoring radio broadcasts, bus trips and events.”

As part of these efforts, Dino’s is renting out the Outer Limits Fun Zone on Manslick Road Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., allowing kids to have a place to go and have fun before school begins next week.

“Dino’s is not the issue,” Dino’s manager Ray Jumah said. “We need to work more hard and get this community safe and clean. Get drugs off communities, off guns, and make this environment safer, and we’re working on that. We’re working really hard.”

Dino’s will also be renting a 54-seat tour bus to take families to and from the event.

Kids will be able to skate for free during the event, adults will only be charged one dollar. Food will be provided by Dino’s.

Signups for transportation to the Outer Limits Fun Zone can be found at Dino’s Food Mart at 26th and Broadway.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

The United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox celebrated a change in leadership Tuesday...
Fort Knox promotes Brigadier general during change of command ceremony
The city of Elizabethtown is banding together for the Deputy Kevin Johnson's 7-year-old...
Elizabethtown residents collecting cards for 7-year-old daughter of deputy killed in ATV crash
Guests of the Kentucky State Fair will need to bring their masks, as an announcement Monday...
Kentucky State Fair, Expo Center to require masks indoors
Brookstone Financial 3-7 Part 2
Brookstone Financial 3-7 Part 2