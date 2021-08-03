Fire collapses vacant apartment, damages 3 other buildings; 3 people displaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three people were forced out of their home as a fire caused a building to collapse.

The fire was reported in the 2200 block of West Main Street around 11:35 p.m. Monday, Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said.

The building the fire started in was a complete loss, Maj. Bobby Cooper said. (Maj. Bobby Cooper)

When fire crews arrived, they found the fire was coming from a vacant two-story apartment and had spread to other buildings, including the one the three people were in.

Cooper said it took more than 30 firefighters 30 minutes to put out the flames.

The building where the fire started was a complete loss. Two other buildings had significant damage and another had moderate damage, Cooper said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

