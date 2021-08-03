Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Another very pleasant day before we warm it up!

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated rain chances this week, a bit higher next week
  • 90s make a return by Friday, continuing into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another bonus night with some FREE A/C with lows in the 50s for many, lower 60s in the city. Skies will be mainly clear with a light north breeze!

An isolated shower is possible east of I-65 Wednesday afternoon, but the vast majority of us will stay dry as highs get into the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday night will continue our trend of comfortable, mainly clear overnights as lows get down into the mid 60s once again.

Thursday will feel closer to normal for this time of year as highs bump back into the upper 60s with higher, but not terribly high, humidity. Partly sunny skies and a small shower chance east of I-65 will cap off the second to last day of the workweek.

Rain chances stay slim into the weekend as the heat cranks up. Temperatures reach 90° on Friday and hold in the 90s through much of next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
