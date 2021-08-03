FORECAST: Heating up with only isolated downpours

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated rain chances this week, a bit higher next week

90s make a return by Friday; continuing into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another comfortable evening in WAVE Country as lows get back into the 60s by Wednesday morning. Some rural locations will be in the upper 50s!

Mostly clear skies are expected for the overnight. An isolated shower is possible east of I-65 Wednesday afternoon, but the vast majority of us will stay dry as highs get into the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday night will continue our trend of comfortable, mainly clear overnights as lows get down into the mid 60s once again.

Thursday will feel closer to normal for this time of year as highs bump back into the upper 60s with higher, but not terribly high, humidity. Partly sunny skies and a small shower chance east of I-65 will cap off the second to last day of the workweek.

Rain chances stay slim into the weekend as the heat cranks up. Temperatures reach 90° on Friday and hold in the 90s through much of next week.

