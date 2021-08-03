Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Nice and warm today with low humidity

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Small risk for showers to the east late Wednesday/Thursday; most stay dry
  • SUMMER HEAT RETURNS: Builds late week and takes over during the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great today with plenty of sunshine and we will still be able to brag about the low humidity! Highs will be very similar to Monday but just a touch warmer.

Tonight will be a partly cloudy affair with lows in the low to mid 60s, giving a lot of us some nice free air conditioning once again.

While we can’t rule out a brief shower in areas east of Louisville Wednesday afternoon, most areas look to stay dry and partly sunny during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows in the 60s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

