Fort Knox promotes Brigadier general during change of command ceremony

The United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox celebrated a change in leadership Tuesday...
The United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox celebrated a change in leadership Tuesday morning at Brooks Parade Field.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox celebrated a change in leadership Tuesday morning at Brooks Parade Field.

Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr., who has served as commander of the USACC and Fort Knox since May 2018, transferred command over to Brig. Gen. Johnny Davis as part of a change of command ceremony.

Members of armed forces and special guests gathered to the event to also celebrate the achievements of Evans, including establishing effective COVID-19 measures and executing a new training event titled “Operation Agile Leader.”

Evans is leaving Fort Knox for Texas, and at the ceremony, he recalled his experience serving for the commonwealth.

“Once (my family) got here, we were amazed at how, not just the Fort Knox community wrapped their arms around us, but the incredible people outside our gates from the commonwealth,” Evans said. “This is a wonderful place to serve, it’s a wonderful state to serve in, and we’re sad about having to drive away today.”

Davis will be taking over for Evans and will be overseeing the Army ROTC program, including college-level programs across the country as well as Fort Knox’s Cadet Summer Training.

“He’s a brilliant officer, accomplished across everything that he’s done a full spectrum of his career,” Evans said. “He will bring new energy to this job, he’ll bring a new perspective to this job... I’m very excited for what he’s going to bring to Fort Knox and this community.”

