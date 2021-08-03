Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nice weather will hold for a couple more days but we will gradually shift that wind around from the south and increase the heat and moisture into the air. The next question will be any triggers to get the t-storms to focus and develop. That part doesn’t look at promising into the weekend as it stands now. So just your typical pop-up t-storms it appears. Hey, we’ll take it!

Next week the jet stream pattern flattens out enough that the energy coming off the Rockies will have the chance to interact more with the hot/humid setup in the Ohio Valley. At that point, more organized areas of thunderstorms could develop. It will still be a hot pattern but at least thunderstorms can “interrupt” that heat at times.

We’ll be watching the changes with this carefully.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Downtown Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Nice and warm today with low humidity
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts