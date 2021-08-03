Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3

Nice weather will hold for a couple more days but we will gradually shift that wind around from the south and increase the heat and moisture into the air. The next question will be any triggers to get the t-storms to focus and develop. That part doesn’t look at promising into the weekend as it stands now. So just your typical pop-up t-storms it appears. Hey, we’ll take it!

Next week the jet stream pattern flattens out enough that the energy coming off the Rockies will have the chance to interact more with the hot/humid setup in the Ohio Valley. At that point, more organized areas of thunderstorms could develop. It will still be a hot pattern but at least thunderstorms can “interrupt” that heat at times.

We’ll be watching the changes with this carefully.

