Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted

By Erin Wides and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A Texas woman was jailed on multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping, after police say she attacked a person delivering her grocery order, KLTV reported.

Christian Blanchard, 43, is also charged with assault causing bodily injury and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Meghan, who asked to be identified only by her first name, was taking orders and shopping as she normally would on Sunday morning. After dropping off the first delivery, she said she prepared to go to the second house to deliver Blanchard’s order.

“I try not to have contact with the customers. I just leave it at the doorstep, knock on the door, go get back in my car and leave,” she said.

Blanchard’s order included alcohol, so Meghan had to meet her in person to scan her ID.

“It was actually a woman, wrapped in a towel, and she was hysterically crying. She said, ‘I’m so glad you’re here. You have saved my life; can I have a hug?’” the delivery driver said.

Meghan said she felt sorry for the woman and gave her a hug.

“As I hugged her, that’s when she dragged me into the home, got me by my wrists and in a position that I was unable to get away from her,” she said. “She pulled me all the way through the back of the house and took me into her bedroom. She was hitting me in the back of my head with her fists, she was pulling out my hair, she was choking me.”

Meghan was able to get a free hand and call 911. That’s when she said Blanchard grabbed her phone and threw it across the room. Eventually, she was able to get free.

“I ran through the house towards the front door. As I got there, there was about five or six deadbolts on the door that were all locked. So I got to about the third one and got them unlocked and she caught back up to me and got back on my back,” Meghan said.

Police say they responded to the call around 11:50 a.m. Andy Erbaugh with Tyler police said when officers arrived on the scene, they could hear yelling from inside the residence and upon entry found Blanchard on top of the victim.

Meghan said she’s sharing her story to remind other delivery drivers to be careful.

“I also felt like something this crazy could never happen to me doing this, and it was completely safe. You have to be aware. Be aware of your surroundings. Don’t let anybody fool you, I guess. Always stay cautious, try not to have contact with customers as much as possible,” she said.

Blanchard’s bonds total $77,500. She remained in the Smith County Jail on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

