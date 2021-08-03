‘He witnessed the unimaginable’: Victim of Lyndon Rapist crafting bill named after son who witnessed crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who was raped 20 years ago with her three-year-old son as a witness to the violence has fought for two decades to get back her life, her confidence, and her sense of security. It’s been 20 years since the Lyndon Rapist was put behind bars, but the story and the damage are far from over for Melissa Downing.

Downing said she is sharing details of that horrible night to fix a system she says is broken and could lead to more victims.

Just before 11 p.m. in May 2001, Downing’s 3-year-old son was watching cartoons in his bedroom while she finished her nightly chores. After cracking open the patio door to take out the trash, her life forever changed.

“My son Matt was 3 years old when it happened,” Downing said. “That night, he saw his mom get brutally raped. He witnessed the unimaginable.”

After the sexual offense, Cedric Thompson, who was 24 at the time, then forced Downing to leave with him to go to the ATM for cash, leaving her son alone.

“Matt went outside looking for me and eventually came back inside and hid under a blanket until I was able to return home to him,” Downing said. “Matt will never get back what was taken from him. Initially they charged Thompson with endangering the welfare of a minor. That charge had to be dismissed.”

Thompson, nicknamed the Lyndon Rapist, received the maximum sentence of 70 years in prison for charges of rape, burglary, kidnapping, robbery, and assault on his three victims. He did not pay a price for the harm and anguish he brought to Downing’s son.

“I would endure the violence of the assault a million times over if I could give back to Matt what Cedric Thompson stole,” Downing said. “There is no law that says what happened to Matthew that an offender could be held responsible.”

Thompson was not a guardian or parent. He was a criminal off the street.

“There is no law that says what happened to Matthew that an offender could be held responsible,” Downing said as tears rolled down her cheeks. “That’s always really, really bothered me because what happened to Matt mattered.”

At present, only a parent, guardian or other person legally charged with the care or custody of a minor can be guilty of endangering the welfare of a minor, but with the help of Kentucky Representative Jason Nemes, Downing is now preparing to address the Kentucky legislature with a law that would broaden the charges of endangering the welfare of a minor. She calls it Matthew’s Law.

“That little boy was harmed in a way that criminal laws of Kentucky should recognize,” Nemes said. “Kentucky law is wrong. It needs to be corrected, needs to be righted.”

Nemes is now working closely with Downing to draft the bill, introduce the bill and get it to committee.

“That little boy was harmed in a way the criminal laws of Kentucky should recognize,” he said.

Thompson’s first attempt at parole in March was delayed due to disciplinary action against him. It was not the first time he had been charged with an infraction while in prison. Downing believes that proves the system is not working. However, instead of suggesting that Thompson be placed in a cell with the key thrown away, she is pleading for restorative justice.

“Our basic human need is to be heard and seen,” Downing said. “When you are harmed, our need is to look at the person who harmed us and ask why. The offender should have the opportunity to express regret, remorse and acknowledge the pain they’ve inflicted.”

Downing spoke to Thompson when he was convicted but had not seen or spoken to him again until his parole.

“Victims are prohibited from speaking to or engaging with the offender at every step of the judicial process,” Downing said. “I honor the protective measures that are broadly made to prevent further harm however with proper preparation and consent the simple act of human dignity for both victims and offenders has to be incredibly impactful for those involved.”

Like the parole board, Downing does not believe Thompson is ready for release. In 2031, he will be eligible for parole again. When that time comes, Downing fears Thompson will not have received the rehabilitation he needs to turn his life around and protect others.

“What have we done to prepare him and make our community safer, and what have we done to make him better?” she asked. “Eventually when the day comes, they come back to our churches and grocery stores and schools and communities. We’ve done nothing to make them any better. Nothing! It’s just a vicious, vicious cycle.”

Downing’s words during the parole hearing shocked most and touched many.

“I believe in the power of forgiveness, reconciliation and second chances,” Downing said. “I began to feel compassion and even empathy for him, and this changed everything for me.”

In the virtual parole board hearing, Nemes was amazed to see Downing emphasize the fact that Thompson was not ready for parole, but at the same time pointed out he deserved to receive care and training to have a successful life in the future.

“I mean, that’s crazy to think about,” Nemes said. “I was blessed to have watched it, to have witnessed it.”

Downing and Nemes said they are working together to change the victim-offender dialogue in Kentucky. They are working to bring the process of restorative justice to Kentucky.

“Restorative justice starts from a place of being honest and accountable,” Downing said.

“To me, restorative justice means using our justice apparatus, our courts, our prisons, everything our prosecutors, law enforcement, to get people on track,” Nemes said.

Nemes believes Matthew’s Law will be easily moved through the process, but the road to restorative justice may be long and costly to put in place.

Downing will also address the Kentucky legislature about upgrades and changes to the state’s victim notification network. Although the system has made a difference, there have been times when survivors, victims of crime and concerned citizens have not received timely and reliable information about their offenders or the criminal cases against them. Downing believes there is no peace of mind for those involved if that lifesaving service fails for some.

Downing plans to follow Thompson’s progress in prison and to be present 2031 when he faces the parole board again.

