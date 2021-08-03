Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Home Depot requiring workers to mask up amid COVID surge

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot is taking action to fight the new surge of COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based business announced Monday that all associates, contractors and vendors will have to wear a mask while inside their stores, office locations and distribution centers.

They’ll also have to wear a facial covering while in a customer’s home or business.

The rule is in effect regardless of vaccination status.

Customers will also be asked to wear masks, which will be offered to those who enter stores without one.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
WAVE 3 News: Monday night, August 2, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday night, August 2, 2021
Norton employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15.
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky State Police confirmed Kevin Johnson was driving an ATV with his daughter, 7-year-old...
7-year-old fighting the pain of recovery after ATV crash that killed her father
Kentucky Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) is now working closely with Melissa Downing to draft...
Victim of Lyndon Rapist crafting bill named after son who witnessed crime