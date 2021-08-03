JCPS details COVID-19 safety plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just eight days are left before the start of the school year for JCPS, and district leaders have COVID guidelines already in place to help limit the spread of the virus.

“They adjusted well last year, and I don’t think it will be any different this year,” third grade teacher Kearra Holloway said.

Holloway is a teacher at McFerran Preparatory Academy. According to her, the new COVID-19 protocols should not hinder classroom learning if everything goes the way it did last year.

“They are just excited to be in school,” Holloway said. “You would think masks would be an issue, but they keep the masks on. They stay six feet apart. They are just excited to be here and be learning.”

JCPS has put in place a plan to keep students safe this year. Children must be masked in school buildings. There will be three feet between desks, but space constraints mean it won’t be possible in all schools. Kids will also have to sit in the same seat every day.

“Kids should have assigned seats, that will help with contact tracing,” Dr. Eva Stone, the manager of JCPS Health Services, said.

Also, at the end of every school day, rigorous cleaning will take place.

There may also be restrictions on recess and gym classes.

“We’ve communicated with our schools to try and limit the activities where children will be breathing very heavily, and they will be touching the same equipment,” Stone said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.