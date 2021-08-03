Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

JCPS details COVID-19 safety plan

JCPS leaders have COVID guidelines already in place to help limit the spread of the virus.
JCPS leaders have COVID guidelines already in place to help limit the spread of the virus.(Ken Baker)
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just eight days are left before the start of the school year for JCPS, and district leaders have COVID guidelines already in place to help limit the spread of the virus.

“They adjusted well last year, and I don’t think it will be any different this year,” third grade teacher Kearra Holloway said.

Holloway is a teacher at McFerran Preparatory Academy. According to her, the new COVID-19 protocols should not hinder classroom learning if everything goes the way it did last year.

“They are just excited to be in school,” Holloway said. “You would think masks would be an issue, but they keep the masks on. They stay six feet apart. They are just excited to be here and be learning.”

JCPS has put in place a plan to keep students safe this year. Children must be masked in school buildings. There will be three feet between desks, but space constraints mean it won’t be possible in all schools. Kids will also have to sit in the same seat every day.

“Kids should have assigned seats, that will help with contact tracing,” Dr. Eva Stone, the manager of JCPS Health Services, said.

Also, at the end of every school day, rigorous cleaning will take place.

There may also be restrictions on recess and gym classes.

“We’ve communicated with our schools to try and limit the activities where children will be breathing very heavily, and they will be touching the same equipment,” Stone said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The St. Louis County Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order, halting the...
St. Louis Co. circuit court grants temporary restraining order, halting mask mandate
Jefferson County Public Schools
Assigned seats, masks part of the plan to keep JCPS students, staff healthy
The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
Norton employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15.
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine