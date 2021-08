LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is going to be a father.

Cameron tweeted the news that he and his wife, Makenze, were expecting a baby boy this winter.

Makenze and I are overjoyed to announce that Baby Boy Cameron will be joining our family this winter! We are so thankful for this blessing, and we can’t wait to meet our son. pic.twitter.com/qWlkKbigfk — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 3, 2021

His tweet read in part, “We are so thankful for this blessing, and we can’t wait to meet our son.”

