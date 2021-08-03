Lanes reopened at I-265 near Beulah Church Road after brush fire cleared
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-265 near the Beulah Church Road exit were blocked due to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon.
TRIMARC reported the incident around 4:50 p.m., where both eastbound and westbound lanes have been shut down.
Around 5:15 p.m., TRIMARC reported the scene had been cleared and that all lanes on I-265 had reopened.
