Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Man found shot in Old Louisville alleyway

The man was found around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street down in an...
The man was found around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street down in an alleyway.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in the Old Louisville neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirms.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, the man was found around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street down in an alleyway.

Police said the man had been shot, and that the shooting possibly happened Monday night.

The victim was sent to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody, police said. Investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

The indoor mask requirement comes at a time when the Expo Center is expecting its largest...
Big crowds at Kentucky Expo Center could test Beshear’s mask requirements
Norton employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15.
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) is now working closely with Melissa Downing to draft...
Victim of Lyndon Rapist crafting bill named after son who witnessed crime
The fire was reported in the 2200 block of West Main Street around 11:35 p.m. Monday,...
Fire collapses vacant apartment, damages 3 other buildings; 3 people displaced