LMPD: Man found shot in Old Louisville alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in the Old Louisville neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirms.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, the man was found around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Kentucky Street down in an alleyway.

Police said the man had been shot, and that the shooting possibly happened Monday night.

The victim was sent to University Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody, police said. Investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

