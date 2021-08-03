McLaughlin sizzles in Olympic 400M hurdle semi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UK track star, Sydney McLaughlin, dominated her semifinal heat of the Olympic 400 meter hurdles in Tokyo. Even heavy rain could not slow the world-record holder.

She finished in 53.03 seconds and McLaughlin was so far ahead she was able to gear down in the last strides to the finish line. Her time was fastest of all three semifinals.

McLaughlin will race in the 400-meter hurdles final at 10:30 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.