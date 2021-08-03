Support Local Businesses
McLaughlin sizzles in Olympic 400M hurdle semi

Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States crosses the line to win a heat of the women's 400-meter...
Sydney Mclaughlin, of United States crosses the line to win a heat of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former UK track star, Sydney McLaughlin, dominated her semifinal heat of the Olympic 400 meter hurdles in Tokyo. Even heavy rain could not slow the world-record holder.

She finished in 53.03 seconds and McLaughlin was so far ahead she was able to gear down in the last strides to the finish line. Her time was fastest of all three semifinals.

McLaughlin will race in the 400-meter hurdles final at 10:30 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports.

