Missing Louisville man with medical condition could be in danger, per LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 24-year-old Louisville man with a medical condition has been reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Brandon Dunn was last seen on Aug. 3 on Brentlinger Lane, where he lives.

“Mr. Dunn has a condition which requires medication and family fear he may be lost or in danger,” a release from LMPD said.

Dunn is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5′ 6″ tall and weighing about 125 pounds.

LMPD is asking anyone who knows where he is or could be to call the department’s tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

