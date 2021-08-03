Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Missing Louisville man with medical condition could be in danger, per LMPD

Brandon Dunn was last seen on Aug. 3 on Brentlinger Lane, where he lives.
Brandon Dunn was last seen on Aug. 3 on Brentlinger Lane, where he lives.(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 24-year-old Louisville man with a medical condition has been reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Brandon Dunn was last seen on Aug. 3 on Brentlinger Lane, where he lives.

“Mr. Dunn has a condition which requires medication and family fear he may be lost or in danger,” a release from LMPD said.

Dunn is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5′ 6″ tall and weighing about 125 pounds.

LMPD is asking anyone who knows where he is or could be to call the department’s tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Cole's Place is back in business. Robert Kirchdorfer, the director of Codes and Regulations,...
Cole’s Place reopening its doors after order to vacate rescinded
Former Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison during an Oct. 28, 2020...
Breonna Taylor: Former LMPD detective requests bond reduction after ‘unable to find employment’
All lanes on I-265 near the Beulah Church Road exit were blocked due to a brush fire Tuesday...
Lanes reopened at I-265 near Beulah Church Road after brush fire cleared
The new paddock gate entrance at Churchill Downs. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
Churchill Downs Inc. to require COVID vaccinations for employees