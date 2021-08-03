Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer killed after burst of violence outside Pentagon; suspect dead
Police lead a procession from George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. after...
Officer's procession leaves hospital after Pentagon violence
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
Yellen briefs Democrats amid calls for new ban on evictions
The United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox celebrated a change in leadership Tuesday...
Fort Knox promotes Brigadier general during change of command ceremony
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds; he disputes allegations