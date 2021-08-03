New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom, masks recommended

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Students returned to the classroom Tuesday at New Albany Floyd County Schools. After perhaps one of the most abnormal school years ever, parents, teachers and students alike were just looking for a little bit of normalcy, and safety remained a top priority.

For kindergartener Malakhi Wells-Toogood, it was his first, first day of school, so it was a big deal for his grandmother Tango Jones, or “Granna” as he calls her.

“I go every year with them with them on the first day,” said Jones, “and then they’re on their own.”

Samantha and Patrick Frank also dropped their kindergartener at Mt. Tabor Elementary Tuesday.

“This is a new experience for all of us,” said Patrick Frank. “We’ll be patient and just keep pushing with this year, and hopefully COVID stays out of the picture this year and we can have a good safe school year.”

Once in the school building, it’s a parental choice whether a students will wear a mask. However, it is recommended by the district for all students. Students are required to wear masks on the bus. That’s a federal mandate.

The Frank’s said their son, who’s in a wheelchair, will follow recommendations, but they acknowledge that comes with some challenges.

’It’s hard for a kindergartner to stay masked up all day,” said Patrick Franks.

As it stands, vaccinated staff is only recommended to wear a mask, but unvaccinated staff are required to mask up in side NAFC buildings. That could change as new guidelines come down from state and local health officials.

Read the latest COVID-19 updates from NAFCS here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.