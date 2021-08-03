Support Local Businesses
NKU will require masks indoors on campus

Northern Kentucky University remains a top-tier higher education institution, receiving Forbes Magazine’s Top Colleges ranking for the 11th straight year.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky University announced they will require masks indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The university said it made the decision given the high level of community spread of the Delta variant.

It goes into effect Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The Ohio Department of Health recommends unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks, and those vaccinated should wear masks in public spaces where crowds are present or where social distancing isn’t possible.

Miami University is asking faculty, staff and students to follow CDC advice and wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

At Ohio State University vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear masks except on public transportation, at the Wexner Medical Center and in Student Health facilities. Unvaccinated students will be asked to wear masks indoors and to maintain social distancing.

