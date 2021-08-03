Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ohio man accused of groping Frontier flight attendants was taped, restrained to seat until plane landed

Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio
Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio(Source: Miami-Dade police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flight crews took matters into their own hands when dealing with an unruly passenger who was aboard a plane heading for Florida.

According to the report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Maxwell Berry faces three counts of misdemeanor battery for his alleged actions on a July 31 Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia, Penn. to South Florida.

The 22-year-old man, who police said resides in Norwalk, Ohio, drank two alcoholic beverages and ordered a third when he inappropriately brushed his empty cup against the backside of a flight attendant, the report states.

“Don’t touch me,” the victim responded.

Berry then spilled the new drink on his shirt, according to police. He went to the bathroom to clean up the spill, but Berry allegedly returned to his seat shirtless, which prompted the flight attendant to tell him to put his clothes back on.

After retrieving a new shirt from his carry-on luggage, Berry proceeded to walk around the airplane for approximately 15 minutes and started to “get friendly” with a second flight attendant, police wrote in the report.

Police said Berry then groped the breasts of both flight attendants multiple times.

Another Frontier crew member was asked to watch over Berry. He was asked on multiple occasions to remain seated and to calm down, but he instead punched the flight attendant in the face.

Police confirmed that passengers and crew members aboard the flight restrained Berry and taped him down to his seat for the remainder of the trip.

Video taken during the flight shows Berry lashing out against crew members, hitting the flight attendant, and then being taped to his seat

***WARNING: Video contains explicit language***

Law enforcement officers met Berry at Miami International Airport and took him into custody.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Berry’s bond was set at $1,500.

According to reports, several crew members were suspended for improperly restraining Berry during the flight.

The FBI will not be pursuing federal felony charges against Berry, according to Miami-Dade police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In southeast Jefferson County, 20 teenagers were injured in a bus crash on Aug. 2.
20 teenagers hurt in bus crash in southeast Jefferson County
LMPD encourages anyone with information on a crime to call the anonymous tip line at (502)...
Man shot, killed on Bardstown Road in the Highlands identified
Norton Healthcare employees must get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 15,...
Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky
1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Latest News

An Elizabethtown non-profit has started a trust fund to help support the 7-year-old daughter of...
Trust fund established for deputy’s daughter recovering in hospital
Dino’s Food Mart will be paying for a back-to-school skating party as part of a community...
Dino’s to fund back-to-school party at west Louisville skate rink
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox celebrated a change in leadership Tuesday...
Fort Knox promotes Brigadier general during change of command ceremony