‘A pandemic among the unvaccinated’: Metro health officials respond to rising COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County continues to struggle with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Greg Fischer has asked businesses and employers to recommend masks again. Masks are required for all people in Louisville Metro government buildings.

Jefferson County is still in the state’s orange zone for cases, but health officials fear it will change to red soon.

More than 1,200 new cases were reported in the final week of July. That’s the highest weekly increase since February. At least 123 people are hospitalized, 37 in the ICU, and 17 on ventilators.

While some mild cases are breakthrough cases, the mayor repeatedly called this “a pandemic amongst the unvaccinated.”

The rise in cases also brought a rise in vaccinations. The city saw an increase of people getting the first dose.

The push to get vaccinated also comes as area hospitals announced all employees must get the shot.

“I applaud UofL, Baptist, and Norton for taking that step,” Mayor Fischer said.

Connie Mendel with Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said healthcare settings is one of the top three exposure settings for COVID-19.

Those health officials are also reminding people to get the second dose. 57.3 percent of people in Louisville have gotten the first dose, but only 48.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.