Shooting in Portland under investigation

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating a shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood that happened Monday evening.

Calls about the shooting in the 2100 block of Rowan Street came at 6:45 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and learned that the shooting had actually taken place a few blocks away on North 22nd Street.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital for treatment, but Ruoff said his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

His identity was not revealed.

There are no details available about a potential suspect, but Ruoff said no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

