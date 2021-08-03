Support Local Businesses
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 21-year-old woman’s murder

In February 2020 in Palmyra, Christian Pittman was involved in a drug deal-turned-robbery in which Christina Grimsley was killed.(Harrison County Jail)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigators said was involved in a drug deal last year that ended in a 21-year-old woman’s death was sentenced on Tuesday.

In February of last year, Christian Pittman, along with two others, were involved in a drug deal-turned-robbery in Palmyra. The incident then evolved into a hit-and-run in which Christina Grimsley was killed.

Grimsley died from traumatic brain injuries, according to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith.

Pittman was charged with murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison.

He is also being investigated on at least 10 felony charges of rape and child sex trafficking, among others, as part of another case. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old runaway and forcing her to perform sex acts on other people.

