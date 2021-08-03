Support Local Businesses
St. Louis Co. circuit court grants temporary restraining order, halting mask mandate

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis County Circuit Court granted a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate in the county.

In the ruling on Tuesday afternoon, August 3, the judge agreed with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in that the St. Louis County council had the authority to terminate the county’s health order.

“Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office delivered a huge win for the people of St. Louis County and obtained a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “This is an important, hard-fought victory, but our fight against unreasonable and unconstitutional government overreach continues.”

A hearing on a preliminary injunction is temporarily set for Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Schmitt filed the suit on Monday, July 26 to stop the reinstatement of a mask mandate in St. Louis County and St. Louis City.

The mask mandate in St. Louis County and St. Louis City went into effect on the same day.

The mandate in the county was repealed on Tuesday, July 27 after a vote from the St. Louis County Council.

After Schmitt filed a lawsuit in state court, lawyers for the county and city officials asked a federal judge to take the case.

The federal judge said that state courts should handle the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

