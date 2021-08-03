Sunrise Olympics: Reporter struggles to the finish line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. keeps racking up the medals in the Olympics.

Since first being featured in the Olympics in 1924, the U.S has brought home 16 medals in kayaking. This year, Germany and the Czech Republic brought home the gold.

WAVE 3 News Sunrise Olympic athlete Phylicia Ashley couldn’t make it to the official Olympics, but she went through the WAVE 3 News Sunrise Olympic kayak training at Kentucky Kingdom’s Adventure River.

Her competitor, who represented the professionals, was Cruz Avendaño Drefuss. Phylicia represented the Sunrise Olympics team.

“It’s a lot about resistance,” Cruz said. “When you’re moving through air you must add additional weight but when you’re in the water you’re pushing it around you. You really need to think about the angle of your hand or the angle of your paddle.”

The first step the competitors had to master was getting in the water. Cruz well cruised through the river. Phylicia had multiple challenges along the way.

“I tried to stick around and wait for her,” Cruz claimed.

After a few bumps, fender benders and just a straight struggle, Phylicia finally caught up and even got a little lead before reaching the bridge, barely making it through.

Cruz made it back to the finish line calmly and peacefully. While Phylicia somehow ended up moonwalking in the river.

The final stretch wore her out, but she finally made it. At the finish line, Phylicia said she recommended the sport if you’re fit.

Another gold medal loss for team Sunrise, but major gains on the arm strength.

