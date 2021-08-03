Support Local Businesses
Trust fund established for deputy’s daughter recovering in hospital

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown non-profit has started a trust fund to help support the 7-year-old daughter of Hardin County Sheriff Deputy Kevin Johnson.

Aliyana Johnson was hospitalized after a crash while riding with her father on an ATV Friday night. Police said Deputy Johnson died at the scene.

After being airlifted to the ICU, Aliyana is currently listed in stable condition within Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Give 270, a crowdfunding organization raising money for projects in Hardin, LaRue, and Meade counties, created the trust fund to allow community to support the Johnson family during this time, according to a release.

The trust fund is currently being established at West Point Bank.

“West Point Bank is honored to assist those wishing to support the Johnson family by accepting funds into the account that will provide immediate and long-term support for Aliyana and the Johnson family,” West Point Bank President Josh Hubbard said in a release. “We appreciate Give 270 helping with online crowdfunding efforts.”

Give 270 will also be matching up to $5000 for online donations through their website. Funds raised from the trust will be used to cover Johnson’s funeral expenses and support for Aliyana.

To donate to the Aliyana Johnson trust fund, click or tap here.

Elizabethtown residents are also collecting cards for Aliyana during her stay at the hospital. More information on where to send cards can be found here.

