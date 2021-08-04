Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

14-year-old reporting missing in Louisville

Family members are searching for a teenager who allegedly snuck out of her home.
Family members are searching for a teenager who allegedly snuck out of her home.(Family photo)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Family members are searching for a teenager who allegedly snuck out of her home.

Israel “Izzy” Princess Rowe, 14, was last seen on July 22.

Rowe is described as being 5′3′' tall and weighing 170 pounds with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. She may be wearing dark blue jeans with rips, a Freddie Kruger or Deadpool t-shirt and a mini tan backpack with red and white stripes.

Rowe wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-7111 or MCP Investigations and Security private investigator at (888) 511-0498.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
A semi's tractor cab was searched by officers who found 150 pounds of high-grade marijuana...
150 pounds of marijuana recovered by Jeffersontown police in traffic stop
In February 2020 in Palmyra, Christian Pittman was involved in a drug deal-turned-robbery in...
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 21-year-old woman’s murder
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon

Latest News

National Night Out coincided with Louisville setting crime records and the police department’s...
LMPD chief boasts about efforts to curb crime at National Night Out
The troubled TARC3 public transportation services for people with disabilities continues on a...
‘We want and will do better with this’: TARC director promises better service for disabled
The troubled TARC3 public transportation services for people with disabilities continues on a...
‘We want and will do better with this’: TARC director promises better service for disabled
National Night Out, held on Aug. 3, coincided with Louisville setting crime records and the...
LMPD chief boasts about efforts to curb crime at National Night Out