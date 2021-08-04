14-year-old reporting missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Family members are searching for a teenager who allegedly snuck out of her home.

Israel “Izzy” Princess Rowe, 14, was last seen on July 22.

Rowe is described as being 5′3′' tall and weighing 170 pounds with dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. She may be wearing dark blue jeans with rips, a Freddie Kruger or Deadpool t-shirt and a mini tan backpack with red and white stripes.

Rowe wears prescription glasses.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-7111 or MCP Investigations and Security private investigator at (888) 511-0498.

