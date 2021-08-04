Army’s Fifth Corps set to reactivate command at Fort Knox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Army’s Fifth Corps, known also as V Corps or Victory Corps, is welcoming two new faces before reactivating the command on post at Fort Knox.

Joining the Fifth Corps is Brigadier General Matthew Van Wagenen and Major General Adam Joks of Poland. Joks is the highest ranking Polish general in the Corps since the Revolutionary War.

The goal of the V Corps is to compete “forward in Europe to promote interoperability, counter malign influence, and deter aggression.”

In 2013, the V Corps was inactivated. In 2020, it was called upon again and reactivated. Maj. Gen. Joks said he’s ready to take on the challenges their joint forces may face.

“This mission is extremely important,” said Joks, citing, “NATO’s deterrence of Russia, which continues to be a disruptive influence challenging stability of the west and conducting regional aggressions against our allies.”

Joks is a former commander of the NATO Joint Forces Training Center. As For Brigadier General Van Wagenen, he’s got experience with NATO too as deputy chief of staff for operations at the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

Van Wagenen will become the deputy commanding general for maneuver (DCG-M) at the post in Poznan, Poland. He said this team has a lot to accomplish but they’re up for the task.

“The security landscape in Europe has changed since 2014,” said Van Wagenen, “and it is essential that both the theatre over there, and the United States Army over there, they’re worried about force posture all the time. Where are our forces best placed?”

The V Corps can assume its mission upon completion of certification which will likely come upon completion of further training exercises later this year.

