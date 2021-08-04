Beshear reports highest single-day COVID-19 case total in months, positivity rate over 10%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 490,399 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.08% positivity rate. Of Wednesday new cases, 512 are in kids 18 or younger.

The governor says Wednesday’s case total is the highest since Feb. 3.

There were 10 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,362.

As of Wednesday, 889 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 275 are in the ICU, and 100 are on ventilators.

Today I am announcing 2,583 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the highest report since Feb. 3. Kentucky’s positivity rate has also increased to above 10%. The delta variant is serious and real and we have to be willing to do what it takes to protect our people. pic.twitter.com/ApGdOjOvnU — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 4, 2021

