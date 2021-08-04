Beshear reports highest single-day COVID-19 case total in months, positivity rate over 10%
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 490,399 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.08% positivity rate. Of Wednesday new cases, 512 are in kids 18 or younger.
The governor says Wednesday’s case total is the highest since Feb. 3.
There were 10 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,362.
As of Wednesday, 889 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 275 are in the ICU, and 100 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.