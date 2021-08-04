Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Elizabethtown plant to hire 150

Metalsa Structural Products is hiring for 150 full-time, permanent positions at its...
Metalsa Structural Products is hiring for 150 full-time, permanent positions at its Elizabethtown, Ky. plant.(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An auto parts supplier is bringing 150 new jobs to its Hardin County plant.

Metalsa Structural Products makes chassis for light and commercial vehicles at its Elizabethtown plant, which has been open since 1994 and currently employs more than 1,800 people.

The 150 jobs will be full-time, permanent positions that are needed to support the operations of its customers.

In addition to those positions, Metalsa is also hiring persons for skilled trades positions which include maintenance and tooling. The company says there are many salaried positions available in operations, quality, engineering and other areas.

If you’re interested in applying, you can do so online at www.metalsa.com/careers, by emailing etown.hiring@metalsa.com, or by attending a job fair on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elizabethtown plant located at 750 N. Black Branch Road.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
A semi's tractor cab was searched by officers who found 150 pounds of high-grade marijuana...
150 pounds of marijuana recovered by Jeffersontown police in traffic stop
In February 2020 in Palmyra, Christian Pittman was involved in a drug deal-turned-robbery in...
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 21-year-old woman’s murder
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon

Latest News

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy who died in an...
Funeral arrangements announced for Hardin Co. Sheriff Deputy killed in ATV crash
Kentucky State Police confirmed Kevin Johnson was driving an ATV with his daughter, 7-year-old...
7-year-old fighting the pain of recovery after ATV crash that killed her father
7-year-old Aliyana on the road to recovery after fatal ATV crash with father.
7-year-old fighting the pain of recovery after ATV crash that killed her father
Kala Booth is advocating for funding and research into experimental medicine for those...
Hardin County woman with rare genetic brain disorder testifies before US House committee