Elizabethtown plant to hire 150

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An auto parts supplier is bringing 150 new jobs to its Hardin County plant.

Metalsa Structural Products makes chassis for light and commercial vehicles at its Elizabethtown plant, which has been open since 1994 and currently employs more than 1,800 people.

The 150 jobs will be full-time, permanent positions that are needed to support the operations of its customers.

In addition to those positions, Metalsa is also hiring persons for skilled trades positions which include maintenance and tooling. The company says there are many salaried positions available in operations, quality, engineering and other areas.

If you’re interested in applying, you can do so online at www.metalsa.com/careers, by emailing etown.hiring@metalsa.com, or by attending a job fair on Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elizabethtown plant located at 750 N. Black Branch Road.

