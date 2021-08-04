Fight at county fair ends with murder arrest

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A fight between two workers at the Jackson County, Indiana fair ended with a man dead- and a murder arrest.

Zachariah Konkle, 32, of Warsaw, Ind., is accused of beating the victim to death in the early morning hours of July 28.

Court documents show Konkle admitted to getting into a fight with Michael Steele after Steele allegedly made fun of a special needs child. According to witnesses, during the fight Konkle put Steele in a headlock which caused Steele to stop breathing.

A bystander began CPR, but police say Konkle came back, pushed the Good Samaritan aside and began CPR himself.

Court documents show Konkle is a sex offender and shouldn’t have been working at the fair around children.

