Cory Evans: First LMPD officer to be charged in riots pleads guilty

Sentencing scheduled for November
Former LMPD Officer Cory Evans was the first to be charged federally with civil rights violations related to protests, but he may not be the last.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, a night of rioting has led to the conviction of an LMPD officer.

Cory Evans pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation Wednesday.

“He served his country, he served his community and he wanted to take responsibility for his actions,” Evans’ attorney, Brian Butler, said.

Evans had been accused of striking a protester in the back of the head with his riot stick, while the person was kneeling with his or her hands in the air, surrendering for an arrest. It happened last year during the Breonna Taylor demonstrations.

Butler said there’s more to the story.

“From our end. we think there were mitigating circumstances,” Butler said.

Evans was a seven-year veteran of the department. The civil rights violation is a felony, with a maximum of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force picked up the case, and it’s not their only one. Several other officers are being investigated for potential civil rights violations, too, including the case against Dustin Dean.

Dean shot then-WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust and photographer James Dobson with pepper balls while they were reporting live during the first weekend of the Taylor protests last year. Dean’s case is pending.

Evans resigned from LMPD. His sentencing is scheduled for November.

