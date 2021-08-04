Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Another sunny, warm day ahead

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • SMALL RAIN CHANCE: This afternoon/tomorrow afternoon mainly east of I-65; most stay dry
  • SUMMER HEAT RETURNS: Highs near 90° by Friday; low 90s this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the 80s. This afternoon, we’ll see some extra clouds and a small downpour chance east of I-65; most areas will stay dry.

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.

Highs are back into the upper 80s tomorrow with slightly higher humidity across the region. We’ll see partly cloudy skies once again and a small rain chance mainly east of I-65. Partly cloudy with an isolated downpour possible Thursday night. Lows tomorrow night return to the 60s.

Temperatures gradually increase through the end of the week with highs back into the low 90s by the weekend.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
