FORECAST: Heat and humidity coming back

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances stay slim to none through the weekend

90s make a return by Friday, continuing into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be clear skies overnight with lows falling into the low-to-mid 60s.

The heat and humidity will be on the increase over the next several days. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80s once again.

We’ll keep things mainly dry Thursday night with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s for lows again by Friday morning.

Friday is our first hot day in a while as highs get close to the 90 degree mark in the afternoon. It’ll be a partly sunny day with another one of those tiny afternoon downpour chances.

Rain chances stay limited into the weekend with available moisture scarce. A 10-20% rain chances will hold until mid next week when scattered thunderstorms chances return. In the meantime, expect temperatures to continue climbing into the low to mid 90s.

