Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Thursday is our last 80° day for a bit

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances stay slim to none through the weekend
  • 90s make a return by Friday; continuing into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While it will be mostly clear and dry for nearly all of us in WAVE Country, we’ll keep in a small shower chance for those northeast of Louisville as a disturbance moves through Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Lows will be in the 60s tonight.

Thursday is a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity values will also be rising, making it feel more summerlike outside. We’ll keep only a small downpour chance in the afternoon forecast as most will stay dry.

We’ll keep things mainly dry Thursday night with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s for lows again by Friday morning.

Friday is our first hot day in a while as highs get close to the 90 degree mark in the afternoon. It’ll be a partly sunny day with another one of those tiny afternoon downpour chances.

Rain chances stay limited into the weekend with available moisture scarce. A 10-20% rain chances will hold until mid next week when scattered thunderstorms chances return. In the meantime, expect temperatures to continue climbing into the low to mid 90s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3 News Storm...
Grab-N-Go: Wednesday, Aug. 4 Evening forecast

Most Read

Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
According to investigators, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s...
Southern Indiana man found dead in woods
Lake Powell
Kentucky woman dies, caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
The person was hit around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Pages...
1 dead after being hit by train in southwest Louisville
In February 2020 in Palmyra, Christian Pittman was involved in a drug deal-turned-robbery in...
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 21-year-old woman’s murder

Latest News

The latest forecast from WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned and the WAVE 3 News Storm...
Grab-N-Go: Wednesday, Aug. 4 Evening forecast
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts