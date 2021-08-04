FORECAST: Thursday is our last 80° day for a bit

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances stay slim to none through the weekend

90s make a return by Friday; continuing into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While it will be mostly clear and dry for nearly all of us in WAVE Country, we’ll keep in a small shower chance for those northeast of Louisville as a disturbance moves through Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Lows will be in the 60s tonight.

Thursday is a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity values will also be rising, making it feel more summerlike outside. We’ll keep only a small downpour chance in the afternoon forecast as most will stay dry.

We’ll keep things mainly dry Thursday night with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s for lows again by Friday morning.

Friday is our first hot day in a while as highs get close to the 90 degree mark in the afternoon. It’ll be a partly sunny day with another one of those tiny afternoon downpour chances.

Rain chances stay limited into the weekend with available moisture scarce. A 10-20% rain chances will hold until mid next week when scattered thunderstorms chances return. In the meantime, expect temperatures to continue climbing into the low to mid 90s.

