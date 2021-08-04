Frankfort man wanted by KSP considered armed, dangerous

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A man with outstanding warrants who is considered armed and dangerous is wanted by Kentucky State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher O. Hellard, 35, of Frankfort, is wanted for trafficking in crystal methamphetamine with a firearm, organized crime and receiving stolen property over $10,000 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to KSP, Hellard also brandished a firearm at a trooper on Flat Creek Road on July 27 before leaving on an ATV.

Anyone who has information about his location is asked to leave an anonymous tip on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Text-A-Tip line at 502-320-3306 or call the dispatch center at 502-875-8582.

